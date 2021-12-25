Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $307,178.20 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total transaction of $307,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $301,780.50.

Shares of DK opened at $14.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

