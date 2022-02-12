Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Delek US were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 32.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Delek US during the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Delek US during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Delek US by 34.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Delek US by 38.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 12,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DK shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Delek US stock opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $294,011.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 130,171 shares of company stock worth $5,612,077 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

