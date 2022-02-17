Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €80.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($90.91) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($125.00) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($181.82) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.44 ($157.32).

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €49.67 ($56.44) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €81.43 and its 200-day moving average price is €105.17. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion and a PE ratio of -5.83. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €38.75 ($44.03) and a 52-week high of €141.95 ($161.31). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

