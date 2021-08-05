Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL): Price Now Near $39.26; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DAL

Currently, DAL (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.11 (0.29%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row DAL has seen its price head up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

DAL ranks 24th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

DAL’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DAL’s price is up $0.89 (2.33%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Delta Air Lines Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DAL: Daily RSI Analysis DAL’s RSI now stands at 46.1101.

DAL and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

