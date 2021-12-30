Deltic Energy (LON:DELT) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Deltic Energy Plc (LON:DELT) traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.34 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03). 5,382,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,608,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.03 ($0.03).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £31.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 25.00, a current ratio of 25.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

About Deltic Energy (LON:DELT)

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. Its primary assets include a portfolio of approximately 16 independent prospects in the Southern Gas Basin and two licenses in the Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands