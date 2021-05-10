Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI): Price Now Near $51.92; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DNLI

At the moment, DNLI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.78 (-1.49%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row DNLI has seen its price head down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DNLI ranks 323rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

DNLI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DNLI’s price is down $-2.27 (-4.19%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Denali Therapeutics Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market