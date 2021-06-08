Denali Therapeutics Inc (DNLI): Price Now Near $70.67; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DNLI

At the time of this writing, DNLI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.9 (-1.26%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DNLI has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks, DNLI ranks 295th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DNLI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DNLI’s price is down $-1.18 (-1.64%) from the day prior. DNLI has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DNLI’s price action over the past 90 days.