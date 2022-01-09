Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Sells $99,568.75 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $99,568.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

