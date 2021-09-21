Denbury Inc (DEN): Price Up $0.45 (0.65)% Over Past Day, Down $-1.03 (-1.45)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DEN

Currently, DEN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-1.03 (-1.45%) from the hour prior. DEN has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20, 200 and 50 hour moving averages, resulting in them with price now being below them. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, DEN ranks 10th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DEN’s price is up $0.45 (0.65%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DEN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DEN: Daily RSI Analysis DEN’s RSI now stands at 26.9076.

DEN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

