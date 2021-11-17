Denbury Inc (DEN): Price Up $0.48 (0.57)% Over Past Day, Up $0.73 (0.86)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DEN

Currently, DEN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.73 (0.86%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 20 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DEN ranks 74th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks.

DEN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DEN’s price is up $0.48 (0.57%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DEN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DEN: Daily RSI Analysis For DEN, its RSI is now at 26.4305.

DEN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

