Denison Mines Corp (DNN): Price Down $0 (-0.3)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.01 (-0.61)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DNN

Currently, DNN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.61%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DNN has seen 2 straight down hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, DNN ranks 32nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DNN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DNN’s price is down $0 (-0.3%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row DNN has seen its price head down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on DNN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Denison Mines Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DNN: Daily RSI Analysis For DNN, its RSI is now at 58.0645.

DNN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

