Denison Mines Corp (DNN): Price Now Near $1.43; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DNN

At the moment, DNN (Get Ratings)’s price is down $0 (0%) from the hour prior. DNN has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, DNN ranks 24th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DNN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DNN’s price is down $0 (0%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on DNN; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Denison Mines Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DNN: Daily RSI Analysis For DNN, its RSI is now at 50.

DNN and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

