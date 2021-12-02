Denison Mines Corp (DNN): Price Up $0.06 (4.05)% Over Past Day, Up $0.03 (1.97)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DNN

At the moment, DNN (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (1.97%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DNN has seen 2 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

Out of Non-Metallic and Industrial Metal Mining stocks, DNN ranks 27th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DNN’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DNN’s price is up $0.06 (4.05%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 200 day changed directions on DNN; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DNN’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DNN: Daily RSI Analysis For DNN, its RSI is now at 26.087.

DNN and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

