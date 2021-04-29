DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (XRAY): Price Now Near $66.23; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for XRAY

At the moment, XRAY (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.03%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Medical Equipment stocks, XRAY ranks 13th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

XRAY’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, XRAY’s price is up $0.44 (0.68%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

For XRAY News Traders

Investors and traders in XRAY may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Accuray (ARAY) Posts Breakeven Q3 Earnings, Beats on Revenues

Accuray (ARAY) registers growth in Service and Product revenues during fiscal Q3.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market