DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DermTech were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in DermTech by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in DermTech by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DermTech during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DMTK opened at $14.48 on Monday. DermTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $84.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.75.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). DermTech had a negative net margin of 571.45% and a negative return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

In other DermTech news, CEO John Dobak sold 1,964 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $32,818.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 3,450 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $63,687.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,586 shares of company stock valued at $152,213. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DermTech Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume