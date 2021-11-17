Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSGX): Price Down $-0.37 (-0.41)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.38 (-0.42)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DSGX

At the moment, DSGX (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.38 (-0.42%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DSGX has seen 2 straight down hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

Out of Business Services stocks, DSGX ranks 92nd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DSGX’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DSGX’s price is down $-0.37 (-0.41%) from the day prior. DSGX has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 days, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DSGX’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DSGX: Daily RSI Analysis For DSGX, its RSI is now at 85.5469.

DSGX and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

