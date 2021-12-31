Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in IQVIA were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after purchasing an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $401,330,000 after purchasing an additional 674,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IQV. Mizuho increased their price target on IQVIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total value of $145,767,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $282.61 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.00 and a 52-week high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $264.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

