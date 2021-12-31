Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $223,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 113.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 985,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after buying an additional 247,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLY stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NLY. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

