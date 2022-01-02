Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Trims Stock Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 46.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 25,580 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 8.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

PK stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 59.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

