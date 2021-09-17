Designer Brands Inc (DBI): Price Now Near $12.89; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DBI

At the moment, DBI (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. DBI has seen its price go down 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DBI ranks 67th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Retail stocks.

DBI’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DBI’s price is up $0.08 (0.59%) from the day prior. This is the 3rd day in a row DBI has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DBI’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DBI: Daily RSI Analysis DBI’s RSI now stands at 100.

Note: DBI and RSI appear to be diverging in terms of their respective trends, with DBI declining at a faster rate than RSI.

For DBI News Traders

Investors and traders in DBI may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Strategic Education (STRA) Collaborates With Designer Brands

Strategic Education (STRA) is set to offer flexible learning options to Designer Brands associates.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021

5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns

7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market