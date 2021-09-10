Despegarcom Corp (DESP): Price Up $0.21 (1.87)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.22 (-1.94)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DESP

Currently, DESP (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.22 (-1.94%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

DESP ranks 40th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

DESP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DESP’s price is up $0.21 (1.87%) from the day prior. This is the 2nd day in a row DESP has seen its price head up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Despegarcom Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DESP: Daily RSI Analysis DESP’s RSI now stands at 39.4366.

DESP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading down.

