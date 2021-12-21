Despegarcom Corp (DESP): Price Up $0.28 (3.01)% Over Past Day, Up $0.2 (2.15)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DESP

Currently, DESP (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.2 (2.15%) from the hour prior. DESP has seen its price go up 4 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bulls. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 50 hour changed directions on DESP; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

DESP ranks 82nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

DESP’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DESP’s price is up $0.28 (3.01%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DESP has seen 3 straight up days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend. Despegarcom Corp’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DESP: Daily RSI Analysis DESP’s RSI now stands at 100.

DESP and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

<500 - Internal server error