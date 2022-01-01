Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,727,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 500,580 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.19% of Uber Technologies worth $166,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,742,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,046,822,000 after buying an additional 9,134,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,833,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,545,363,000 after buying an additional 6,687,109 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $993,555,000 after buying an additional 312,339 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 16,184,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $811,146,000 after buying an additional 2,426,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,165,520 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $709,976,000 after buying an additional 378,121 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.29. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.19.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

