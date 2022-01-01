Deutsche Bank AG Has $140.52 Million Stock Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,308,724 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,647 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.05% of Citrix Systems worth $140,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,330 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $1,052,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,202 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the second quarter worth about $206,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.29.

Shares of CTXS opened at $94.59 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $145.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.09.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 58.96%.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

