Deutsche Bank AG Has $19.95 Million Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,366,193 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 370,535 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 2.18% of Contango Oil & Gas worth $19,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 129.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,079,077 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,622,000 after buying an additional 2,303,750 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,186,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 558,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,464,163 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after acquiring an additional 532,385 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 937,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 312,490 shares during the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Contango Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer bought 317,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $968,451.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCF stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $648.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.93 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

