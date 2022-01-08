Deutsche Bank AG Has $22.75 Million Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 203.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,006,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674,584 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $22,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 49.3% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,263,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 34.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 94,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,362 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 35.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 84,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 21,922 shares during the period. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 22.7% during the third quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 33,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

M opened at $26.36 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

