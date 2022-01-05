Deutsche Bank AG Has $44.83 Million Position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,780,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,234 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vonage were worth $44,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vonage by 104.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 250,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 128,028 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vonage by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,672,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,554 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VG stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 1,054,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $21,831,027.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $510,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock worth $74,015,376. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VG shares. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

