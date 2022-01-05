Deutsche Bank AG Has $48.84 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $48,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,758,000 after buying an additional 2,151,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,898,000 after buying an additional 1,335,161 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,423,000 after buying an additional 205,210 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.6% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,029,000 after buying an additional 200,072 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.1% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 663,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,156,000 after buying an additional 196,671 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $237.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.15 and a 52-week high of $243.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

AAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

