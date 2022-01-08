Deutsche Bank AG Increases Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 807,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Equitable were worth $23,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 44.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 7.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 217,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 69.5% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,271 shares during the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 300,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 146.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,813,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQH opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $36.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.61.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.55.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

