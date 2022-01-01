Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.30% of Humana worth $149,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Humana by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Humana by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 49,603 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $427.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $500.15.

NYSE HUM opened at $463.86 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $59.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.10 and a 200-day moving average of $433.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

