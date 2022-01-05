Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Entergy were worth $47,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,158,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,054 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.92. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.71.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

