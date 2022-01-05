Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,328,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $51,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,393,000 after buying an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,489,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after buying an additional 1,371,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after buying an additional 1,287,122 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,470,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NWL stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

