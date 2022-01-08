Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,702 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $21,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GL opened at $100.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.30.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

GL has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

In other news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $130,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,011,977 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

