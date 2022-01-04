Deutsche Bank AG Sells 100,437 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100,437 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $56,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,157,954.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of BIO opened at $735.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.86. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $545.00 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $753.45 and a 200-day moving average of $741.13.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

