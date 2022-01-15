Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) a €747.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €747.00 ($848.86) price objective on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €810.00 ($920.45) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($954.55) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €520.00 ($590.91) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, December 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €767.00 ($871.59) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($721.59) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of €657.44 ($747.10).

RAA stock opened at €791.00 ($898.86) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €428.33 ($486.74) and a 1 year high of €595.02 ($676.16). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €861.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €863.38.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

