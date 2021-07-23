Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Price Now Near $12.45; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 20 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DB

Currently, DB's price is up $0.04 (0.36%) from the hour prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous hour, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DB ranks 108th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

DB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, DB’s price is up $0.18 (1.47%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DB’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DB: Daily RSI Analysis For DB, its RSI is now at 81.7204.

DB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For DB News Traders

News traders keeping an eye on DB may find value in this recent story:

Deutsche Bank market share shrinks in some areas

Deutsche Bank’s investment banking arm lost market share across an array of key services in the second quarter, data from Dealogic shows, demonstrating the fragility of the recovery at Germany’s biggest lender. Its investment bank, the group’s biggest revenue generator, drove the institution to its strongest quarter in seven years at the start of 2021. Deutsche Bank reports second-quarter earnings next week, with analysts expecting the bank to have swung into profit even as investment bank revenue declined.

