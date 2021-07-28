Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Price Now Near $12.45; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DB

At the moment, DB (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.01 (-0.08%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bears operating on an hourly timeframe, as DB has now gone down 4 of the past 5 hours. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 50 hour moving average, resulting in them so that price is now turning below it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DB ranks 123rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Banking stocks.

DB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DB’s price is down $-0.07 (-0.58%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DB has seen 2 straight down days. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 day changed directions on DB; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DB: Daily RSI Analysis DB’s RSI now stands at 53.9811.

DB and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

For DB News Traders

Investors and traders in DB may be particularly interested in the following story that came out in the past day:

Deutsche Bank reports Q2 results

Deutsche Bank (DB): Q2 GAAP EPS of €0.20.Revenue of €6.24B (-0.8% Y/Y) beats by €310M.Common equity Tier 1 ratio 13.2%, estimate 13.1%.Provision for credit losses of €75M, down 90% compared to €761M in Q2 2020.Deutsche Bank reaffirmed its 2022 ratio targets in the light of progress made in its transformation, namely:A…

