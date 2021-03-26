Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB): Price Now Near $12.49; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DB

At the time of this writing, DB (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.03 (0.24%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that DB has seen 2 straight up hours. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bearishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bearish alignment — meaning the shorter duration moving averages are below the longer duration averages, implying a stable downward trend.

DB’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DB’s price is up $0.17 (1.34%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on DB; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows DB’s price action over the past 90 days.

