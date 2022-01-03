Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $1,200.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Argus restated a buy rating and issued a $1,313.00 price objective (up from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $910.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $831.00.

TSLA opened at $1,056.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 342.00, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla has a twelve month low of $539.49 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,068.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,291,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,499,277,379. 25.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 2,570 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,091 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

