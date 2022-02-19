Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target to $130.00

ETF Daily News Team
State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on STT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.17.

State Street stock opened at $93.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average is $93.51. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $71.37 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that State Street will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,324,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,153,000 after purchasing an additional 176,009 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

