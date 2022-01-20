Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Telekom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.81. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

