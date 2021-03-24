Dexcom Inc (DXCM): Price Down $-6.8 (-1.87)% Over Past Day, Up $0.23 (0.06)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DXCM

Currently, DXCM (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.23 (0.06%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 50 hour changed directions on DXCM; they are now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Currently, DXCM’s price is down $-6.8 (-1.87%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 50 day timeframe. Regarding moving averages, it should first be noted that price has crossed the 100 day moving average, resulting in them with price now being below it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DXCM’s price action over the past 90 days.

Dexcom Promotes Jereme Sylvain to Chief Financial Officer

