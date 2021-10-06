DHT Holdings Inc (DHT): Price Down $-0.26 (-3.92)% Over Past Day, Down $-0.02 (-0.37)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DHT

Currently, DHT (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.02 (-0.37%) from the hour prior. DHT has seen its price go down 5 out of the past 5 hours, thus creating some compelling opportunities for bears. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 20 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend.

DHT ranks 43rd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Transportation stocks.

DHT’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DHT’s price is down $-0.26 (-3.92%) from the day prior. This move is a reversal from the day prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 20 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. DHT Holdings Inc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DHT: Daily RSI Analysis DHT’s RSI now stands at 5.4054.

DHT and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

