Diageo Plc (DEO): Price Now Near $195.21; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DEO
At the moment, DEO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.71 (0.36%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.
Out of Beer & Liquor stocks, DEO ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.
DEO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart
At the moment, DEO’s price is up $0.93 (0.48%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DEO has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Diageo Plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.
News traders keeping an eye on DEO may find value in this recent story: The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Diageo, Molson Coors Beverage, The Boston Beer Co and Pernod Ricard The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Diageo, Molson Coors Beverage, The Boston Beer Co and Pernod Ricard Want More Great Investing Ideas? 9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021 5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns 7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market
For DEO News Traders
News traders keeping an eye on DEO may find value in this recent story:
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Diageo, Molson Coors Beverage, The Boston Beer Co and Pernod Ricard
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Anheuser-Busch InBev, Diageo, Molson Coors Beverage, The Boston Beer Co and Pernod Ricard
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
9 “MUST OWN” Growth Stocks for 2021
5 WINNING Stock Chart Patterns
7 Best ETFs for the NEXT Bull Market