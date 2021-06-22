Diageo Plc (DEO): Price Now Near $195.21; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DEO

At the moment, DEO (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.71 (0.36%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Beer & Liquor stocks, DEO ranks 3rd in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DEO’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DEO’s price is up $0.93 (0.48%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DEO has seen 2 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. Diageo Plc’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.