Diageo plc (LON:DGE) to Issue GBX 29.36 Dividend

Diageo plc (LON:DGE) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.36 ($0.40) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,697.50 ($49.89) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.03 billion and a PE ratio of 32.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,891.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,677.85. Diageo has a 1 year low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,110 ($55.45).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($53.13) per share, with a total value of £8,269.80 ($11,157.31). In the last three months, insiders bought 25,643 shares of company stock worth $94,103,436.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DGE shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($52.62) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.27) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,930 ($53.02) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,650 ($62.74) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,096.43 ($55.27).

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

