Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG): Price Now Near $89.53; Daily Chart Shows An Uptrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for FANG

At the moment, FANG (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.55 (0.62%) from the hour prior. The hourly chart shows that FANG has seen 3 straight up hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Petroleum and Natural Gas stocks, FANG ranks 21st in regards to today’s price percentage change.

FANG’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the time of this writing, FANG’s price is up $0.23 (0.26%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that FANG has seen 3 straight up days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a bullishness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a bullish alignment — meaning the shorter durations are above the longer duration averages, implying a sound upward trend. The chart below shows FANG’s price action over the past 90 days.