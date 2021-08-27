DiamondRock Hospitality Co (DRH): Price Now Near $8.88; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DRH

At the time of this writing, DRH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.08 (0.91%) from the hour prior. This is the 2nd hour in a row DRH has seen its price head up. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the hourly chart exists on the 50 hour timeframe. Of note is that the 100 hour changed directions on DRH; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

Out of Trading stocks, DRH ranks 115th in regards to today’s price percentage change.

DRH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

At the moment, DRH’s price is up $0.21 (2.48%) from the day prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on the daily timeframe, as DRH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 days. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 20 day changed directions on DRH; it is now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DRH’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DRH: Daily RSI Analysis DRH’s RSI now stands at 64.8352.

DRH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

