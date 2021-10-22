DiamondRock Hospitality Co (DRH): Price Now Near $9.47; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 100 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DRH

At the time of this writing, DRH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.07 (0.8%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as DRH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the hourly chart is that the 50 hour moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DRH ranks 106th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

DRH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DRH’s price is up $0.12 (1.23%) from the day prior. The daily chart shows that DRH has seen 2 straight up days. Regarding the trend, note that the strongest trend exists on the 100 day timeframe. Most noteworthy in the world of moving averages on the daily chart is that the 20 day moving average has been crossed, with price now being above it. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. DiamondRock Hospitality Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DRH: Daily RSI Analysis DRH’s RSI now stands at 44.086.

DRH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

