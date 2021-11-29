DiamondRock Hospitality Co (DRH): Price Up $0.01 (0.11)% Over Past Day, Up $0.02 (0.17)% Over Past Hour

The Hourly View for DRH

At the time of this writing, DRH (Get Ratings)’s price is up $0.02 (0.17%) from the hour prior. It’s been a feast for bulls operating on an hourly timeframe, as DRH has now gone up 4 of the past 5 hours. As for the trend on the hourly timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 hour timeframe. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DRH ranks 139th in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Trading stocks.

DRH’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DRH’s price is up $0.01 (0.11%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. As for the trend on the daily timeframe, we see the clearest trend on the 100 day timeframe. Of note is that the 100 and 20 day changed directions on DRH; they are now pointing up. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. DiamondRock Hospitality Co’s price action over the past 90 days can be seen via the chart below.

< DRH: Daily RSI Analysis For DRH, its RSI is now at 21.4286.

DRH and RSI may be exhibiting divergent trends. This may be something to monitor.

