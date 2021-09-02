Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA): Price Now Near $20.8; Daily Chart Shows Downtrend on 50 Day Basis

The Hourly View for DRNA

Currently, DRNA (Get Ratings)’s price is down $-0.2 (-0.98%) from the hour prior. This move is a reversal from the hour prior, which saw price move up. If you’re a trader with a preference for rangebound markets, you may wish to note that there isn’t a clear trend on the 20, 50 and 100 hour timeframes. Of note is that the 20 hour changed directions on DRNA; it is now pointing down. The moving averages on the hourly timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders.

DRNA ranks 82nd in terms of today’s price percentage change out of Pharmaceutical Products stocks.

DRNA’s Technical Outlook on the Daily Chart

Currently, DRNA’s price is up $0.5 (2.46%) from the day prior. This is a reversal of the price action on the previous day, in which price moved down. If you’re a trend trader, consider that the strongest clear trend on the daily chart exists on the 50 day timeframe. The moving averages on the daily timeframe suggest a choppiness in price, as the 20, 50, 100 and 200 are all in a mixed alignment — meaning the trend across timeframes is inconsistent, indicating a potential opportunity for rangebound traders. The chart below shows DRNA’s price action over the past 90 days.

< DRNA: Daily RSI Analysis DRNA’s RSI now stands at 41.9924.

DRNA and RSI both have consistent trends, as they are both heading up.

